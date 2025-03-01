Don’t speculate over Dy CM DK Shivakumar sharing dais with Shah: BY Vijayendra

HASSAN: In the light of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar taking the holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, and subsequently sharing the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Mahashivaratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Friday specified that there is no link between the two events.

Speaking to reporters here on his way to Chikkamagaluru, Vijeyendra further said there is no need to speculate over any meeting between the Union home minister and the DCM. He added that the public have also begun drawing speculation that Shivakumar is likely to join the BJP.

Expressing unhappiness over a faction of BJP leaders holding separate meetings, Vijayendra said discussing party and leadership issues in such a way is against the interest of the party. He said the high command will take the right decisions that will help the party. The state BJP has already finalised the list of district presidents and sent it to the central leadership for approval.

When asked, Vijayendra also predicted hectic political developments and political polarisation in the state, going forward. He has also written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to table the annual budget for the common man and the poor, and keep it development-oriented. He said the CM should also release grants to first-time MLAs.

The government must also lay similar emphasis on development works. The MLAs cannot face people in the rural areas, if they fail on the development front, he added. Former MLA Preetam J Gowda and district BJP president Siddesh Nagendra were present.