Hampi Utsav ignites with thunderous superbike spectacle

BENGALURU: As the first light of dawn kissed the city skyline, an explosive roar shattered the morning calm — an electrifying brigade of superbikes, led by IAS officer Naveen Raj Singh, stormed through the streets of Bengaluru, marking the countdown to the grand Hampi Utsav.

Singh was riding his BMW 1000cc bike, clad in a fluorescent riding suit, followed by another rider on another BMW 1000cc, which was trailed by a black Harley-Davidson 400cc bike.

As the procession on two wheels carved its way through the roads near Vidhana Soudha, the pulse of the city raced with them. The mission was to awaken the spirit of an empire, to herald the dawn of an unforgettable celebration.

Momentum skyrocketed as the riders reached Hosapete five hours later, where district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan — astride his own superbike — joined them. The spectacle of speed and history set the stage for a festival that has enthralled generations.

Speaking to TNIE, Singh emphasised the essence of their high-octane journey: Discipline, thrill, and history intertwined.

“We are here to celebrate the grandeur of Hampi Utsav,” he said, reminiscing about the prosperous days when the Krishna Bazaars of Hampi shimmered with gold and precious stones. “While the jewels may no longer line the streets, the spirit of Hampi remains priceless,” he added.

As the mighty Tungabhadra bore silent witness, the echoes of the Vijayanagara Empire surged through the festival grounds. With history pulsing through every ruin and stone, Hampi Utsav had begun — not with a whisper, but with a roar that would shake the ages!

The group was not all men, there were five women riders as well. They will all be in Hampi through the three days of the Utsav, encouraging participation in this great spectacle.