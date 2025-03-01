‘Karnataka will see an Eknath Shinde phenomenon’

MYSURU: Former minister B Sriramulu has hinted that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is joining the BJP and the state will witness a political earthquake in the coming days.

He said politics is not stagnant water and that quick developments will happen in Karnataka politics. “People know how Veerendra Patil was dumped from the CM’s post and how the messiah of backward classes, D Devaraj Urs, was unseated. There are possibilities that such developments will again repeat themselves in state politics,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the senior BJP leader said Karnataka will also witness an “Ekanth Shinde phenomenon”, claiming that a Maharastra-like situation is likely to arise in the state too. “Let us wait and watch who will be the Shinde of Karnataka,” he added.

He further claimed that such a development will happen and it is up to the BJP high command to decide to support such a leader. Asked about the caste census report, Sriramulu said many are upset with it, and termed it a conspiracy that will be exposed soon.

He refused there are any differences or factionalism in the state BJP unit. Playing down the rebel leaders’ plans to hold a meeting in Bengaluru, Sriramulu said Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is a respected leader in the party. He added that the high command would iron out all differences and put up a united fight against the corrupt Congress government.