No power cuts in Karnataka this summer: Energy Minister KJ George

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George on Friday said that there will be no power cuts in Karnataka this summer as there is sufficient power generation—unless there are some unforeseen circumstances in future.

He was speaking after launching a QR code designed to authenticate approval copies of electricity inspection reports.

“Rains were good last year. Hence, hydro resources are full to generate power till June 10. Early purchases of power from the Central grid and other states have also commenced. There is sufficient coal stock, and peak loads are being met. On February 27, the peak demand was 17,874 MW. It was 16,214 MW in the corresponding period last year. We can handle a peak demand of up to 19,000-19,500 MW this season,” George said, adding that Karnataka has a coal stock of 8-10 lakh tonnes, which is sufficient for 15 days.

As on February 27, hydro generation was 2000 MW, peak solar generation was 6,655 MW, peak wind generation was 1,940 MW and UPCL power procurement was 1,126 MW. Power generation from the thermal units of Ballari and Yeramarus was 654 MW and 1,278 MW, respectively.

Under the power-sharing agreement, Karnataka is procuring up to 1,275 MW from Uttar Pradesh, 300 MW from Punjab, 1,000 MW under a long-term purchase agreement with the energy exchange, 400 MW from Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), 300 MW from Kudgi Super Thermal Power Station, and 4,500 MW from central generation stations. George said that power purchases started in January itself. In the first month it was 100 MW, increased to 600 MW in February, and it will increase to 1,000 MW in March and April.

He added that work is also being done to augment the capacity of the existing infrastructure—transmission lines and transformers.