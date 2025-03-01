World class film City in 150 acres will come up in Mysuru: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Stating that the International Film Festival reflects global culture, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Karnataka is a world in itself and that all opportunities can be created here.
"For this, we are building a world-class film city in Mysuru," he added.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFF) at Vidhana Soudha, organised by the Information and Public Relations Department and the State Film Academy, Siddaramaiah said cinemas that fuse human values with technology should be produced here with world-class quality.
Mentioning the growing inequality, he appealed for uniting society through the medium of art.
"The values and dignity that were in Dr Rajkumar's films are not seen in today's films. Rajkumar's films were full of harmony and human values. That is why everyone liked his films. Films that spread nonsense and go against the values of the Constitution are not good for society."
"Basavanna had rejected the theory of karma. He advised that cinema should not go back to blind belief," he said.
The Chief Minister opined that when films that reflect lives and offer solutions to problems are made, they will remain relevant in society forever.
"Bengaluru, Karnataka is a world. Everything is here. If good films are made using the opportunities of technology, it will be good for society. The cinema sector will also see progress," the CM said.
Speaking after dedicating the theme of the 16th BIFF, 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Totha' (Garden of All Races and Peace), Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the film industry has employed about 18 per cent of the population.
He also took a dig at the artists and film industry members for not turning up and said, "I am angry with the cinema industry. Except for Sadhu Kokila and a few actors, most from the Kannada film industry did not participate in the Mekedatu Reservoir march a few years ago. And now, too, some have not come. It is not the CM’s or my home event, it is a Kannada industry event," he said.
Ambassador of the Bengaluru International Film Festival, Kishore Kumar, said that vested interests have taken control of all pillars of democracy and are using them to destroy the constitutional purpose, the well-being of society, and to promote oppressive politics.
"We are witnessing a divide-and-rule, home-wrecking politics that distorts history through movies on TV and mass media, spreads lies and hatred, and destroys the basic principles of brotherhood and equality of the Constitution," he added.
State Film Academy President Sadhu Kokila, who delivered the introductory remarks, said 200 films from 60 countries have been selected to shed light on contemporary issues.
"Several plans have been made to develop the State Film Academy as a cinema education centre. There is ample space at the site where the academy office is located. There is scope to build a cinema complex there," Kokila stated.
Rizwan Arshad, who presided over the ceremony, said that cinema is a medium that unites society.
"Today, films are being made with money for political purposes. Films are being made to glorify some political leaders. History is being distorted. One community is being made to hate another community," he said.
The Hindi film Fire, directed by Vinod Kapri, about an elderly couple, was screened as the opening film of the festival.