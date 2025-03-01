World class film City in 150 acres will come up in Mysuru: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Stating that the International Film Festival reflects global culture, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Karnataka is a world in itself and that all opportunities can be created here.

"For this, we are building a world-class film city in Mysuru," he added.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFF) at Vidhana Soudha, organised by the Information and Public Relations Department and the State Film Academy, Siddaramaiah said cinemas that fuse human values with technology should be produced here with world-class quality.

Mentioning the growing inequality, he appealed for uniting society through the medium of art.

"The values and dignity that were in Dr Rajkumar's films are not seen in today's films. Rajkumar's films were full of harmony and human values. That is why everyone liked his films. Films that spread nonsense and go against the values of the Constitution are not good for society."

"Basavanna had rejected the theory of karma. He advised that cinema should not go back to blind belief," he said.

The Chief Minister opined that when films that reflect lives and offer solutions to problems are made, they will remain relevant in society forever.

"Bengaluru, Karnataka is a world. Everything is here. If good films are made using the opportunities of technology, it will be good for society. The cinema sector will also see progress," the CM said.

Speaking after dedicating the theme of the 16th BIFF, 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Totha' (Garden of All Races and Peace), Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the film industry has employed about 18 per cent of the population.