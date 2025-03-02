Biocon Foundation marks 20 years of transforming lives

BENGALURU: Biocon Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Biocon Group marked two decades of commitment to social impact and community development. To commemorate this significant milestone, the Foundation hosted a special ceremony at its Biocon Park focused on celebrating ‘20 Years of LIGHT – Leading Inclusive Growth of Communities with a Human Touch’.
Since its inception in 2004, the Foundation has been dedicated to driving meaningful change in areas of healthcare, education, environment, rural development, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability, positively impacting 2.8 million lives across India.
As part of the celebrations, the Foundation unveiled its 20th annual report and screened a special film highlighting its 20-year journey of meaningful impact on the society. The Foundation also felicitated its various stakeholders and team members who had partnered its journey of 2 decades.
Appreciating the work Biocon Foundation has been doing under the leadership of Kiran Mazumdar- Shaw, Bengaluru Rural MP Dr Manjunath said, “While Biocon invests significantly in research and innovation, its commitment to societal well-being, spanning healthcare, education, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, is truly commendable.”
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group and managing trustee, Biocon Foundation, said, “For the past 20 years, Biocon Foundation has been steadfast in its mission to empower underserved communities through innovative healthcare solutions, education, and sustainable development initiatives.
Our eLAJ Smart Clinics have revolutionised primary healthcare, serving over a million individuals across Karnataka. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to drive social change and enable equitable access to healthcare for all.”
Some of the key initiatives of the foundation are the Arogya Raksha Yojana (ARY)-- a pioneering microinsurance programme offering affordable healthcare to low-income families and the Oral Cancer Screenings using Mobile Phone (mHealth), a flagship initiative enabling early detection in high-risk communities through mobile technology.