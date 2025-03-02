Biocon Foundation marks 20 years of transforming lives

BENGALURU: Biocon Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Biocon Group marked two decades of commitment to social impact and community development. To commemorate this significant milestone, the Foundation hosted a special ceremony at its Biocon Park focused on celebrating ‘20 Years of LIGHT – Leading Inclusive Growth of Communities with a Human Touch’.

Since its inception in 2004, the Foundation has been dedicated to driving meaningful change in areas of healthcare, education, environment, rural development, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability, positively impacting 2.8 million lives across India.

As part of the celebrations, the Foundation unveiled its 20th annual report and screened a special film highlighting its 20-year journey of meaningful impact on the society. The Foundation also felicitated its various stakeholders and team members who had partnered its journey of 2 decades.