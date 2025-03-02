D K Shivakumar had informed high command of attending Isha programme: D K Suresh

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, who is DCM DK Shivakumar’s younger brother, on Saturday clarified that his brother kept the Congress high command informed about his attending the Isha Foundation Mahashivaratri celebrations where Union Home Minister Amit Shah too was on the dais.

Suresh cleared the doubt as the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah camp is allegedly trying to score points against Shivakumar over his taking part in the celebration, organised by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Siddaramaiah’s followers also pointed out that the Sadhguru had mocked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition in Rahul Gandhi.

“Shivakumar has not met anyone secretly. He had informed the high command when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also when he participated in the Isha Foundation programme.

He did not go secretly, but went publicly. Sadhguru came to his house and invited him. He accepted the invitation and attended the programme. Shivakumar is a theist from the beginning,” he said.

Suresh said Shivakumar implicitly trusts that the Congress high command will consider his claim for the CM’s post in future. “Now, Siddaramaiah is CM and there is no point in discussing the post. I have wish that Shivakumar becomes CM.

Time should come for that too. How will Siddaramaiah be pulled down from his post and Shivakumar be made to replace him? When Siddaramaiah is sitting in that position, we should think of the respect, dignity, and the trust in him. The party will take care of all these things,” he said.