Enough water in KRS, Kabini for Bengaluru, Mysuru: Minister HC Mahadevappa

MYSURU: Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa has directed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that there are no complaints of water scarcity during the summer.

Presiding over a review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office, Mahadevappa said there is no sign of water scarcity as the region received copious rains and there is sufficient water in Kabini and KRS.

He added that villages with water supply problems should be identified to take precautionary measures, and directed the health department to gear up to treat people suffering from rising mercury levels.

He said the district administration should ensure sufficient stock of fodder and the revival of dried-up borewells, and maintenance of hygiene around the borewells.

Irrigation officials observed that there would be no drinking water scarcity in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other towns, as there is a surplus of 9tmcft of water in both KRS and Kabini that would take care of the requirement. They disclosed that the irrigation department will also release water into irrigation canals at both Kabini and KRS achukat up to May.

Kabini Circle Superintendent Engineer Mahesh said even the delayed monsoon will not affect the drinking water supply, since Kabini has 14.2tmcft of water and KRS has 30tmcft of water, there is good storage of water in Harnai, Nugu, and Taraka reservoirs.

The irrigation department is discharging 600 cusecs of water from Kabini to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Executive Engineer AS Ranjinth Kumar said there will be no water scarcity in Mysuru till June-end, and felt that there is a need for Rs 13 crore towards competing pending works.