Exams will be held despite bandh on March 22: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday made it clear that no school exams will be postponed because of the Karnataka bandh on March 22. He clarified that the exams scheduled for classes 7, 8, and 9 on that day will be held as per schedule and no changes will be made under any circumstances.

He urged activists organising the bandh to ensure that students do not face any difficulties. “You have the right to protest, but exams are very important for children. I appeal to everyone to cooperate so that students can write their exams without any trouble,” he said.

He assured parents and students that bandh organisers have not asked children to skip their exams. “The timetable has already been prepared and published. Changing it now will only cause unnecessary complications. Postponing exams is not in the best interest of students,” he added.

On the rule that a child should be at least six years old for admission to Class 1, he clarified that it cannot be relaxed. “Many parents have already challenged it in court, but their petitions were dismissed. We will strictly follow whatever the order the court issues,” he said.

He admitted that the rule has been frustrating for many. But if exceptions are made for children who miss the age cutoff by one or two months, similar demands will be made. “Some parents argue that at least a seven-day difference should be considered, but the law does not allow it. Since the matter is now with the court, we will wait for its decision and act accordingly,” he added.