Karnataka has Siddaramaiah, not Shinde, model government: Minister Mahadevappa

MYSURU: Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said here on Saturday that Karnataka has a strong Siddaramaiah, not Eknath Shinde, model government.

He refused to react to possible developments on the lines of Maharashtra, where Shinde split Shiv Sena to form the government with BJP. He said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar participated in the Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore where Union Home Minister Amit Shah too was present on the stage and no political significance should be attached to it.

He accused BJP leaders of making statements for political reasons and felt they should not be given importance. Siddaramaiah’s leadership is going strong in Karnataka and the Shinde model will not work here, he stressed.

No misuse of SCP-TSP funds

On BJP’s Janandolan against the alleged diversion of funds meant for SC/STs, Mahadevappa said the question of diverting SCP/TSP funds does not arise and urged BJP leaders to prevail upon their central leadership to come out with legislation setting aside funds for SC/STs proportionate to their population.

He said the Dalits have been given Rs 6,000 crore under various development and welfare programmes. The state government came out with landmark legislation that enabled it to allocate Rs 25,000 crore, whereas the Union government that could have allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for Dalits has earmarked only Rs 1 lakh crore in the budget. BJP leaders should stop their drama and exhibit their conviction by bringing out legislation on the lines of one in Karnataka, in BJP-ruled states.

Decision on Greater Mysuru

He said the government will soon decide on upgrading the Mysuru City Corporation as Bruhat Mysuru City Corporation. He said they will hold talks with the Devaraja Market Traders and will get them vacated from the dilapidated structure.

He said Siddaramaiah’s budget will focus on the development, including Mysuru city, as a wish list has been submitted to the CM.