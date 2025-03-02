Ravi-Hebbalkar case handed over to Ethics Committee: Horatti

BENGALURU: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti here on Saturday said the case of BJP MLC CT Ravi allegedly making derogatory remarks against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has been given to the Council Ethics Committee.

At Vidhana Soudha, he told reporters that the Ravi-Hebbalkar scuffle case is over. “I had ruled on it in Belagavi. But both have filed a complaint again. I had offered to mediate between them, but neither agreed to it. That is why I have given the case to the Ethics Committee. I will decide after the committee gives its report. I have asked them to submit the report in a month,” he said.

He clarified that the matter will not be discussed in the legislature. Although Ravi was in the Ethics Committee, he has been dropped as his own case has come up. “If the House was in session, this would not have happened. It is such a big deal that this happened when the House was not in session.

Therefore, it has been given to the Ethics Committee. Let us see the report. We are confident that 99 per cent of the problems will be solved in the committee itself. If not, we will present the committee’s report in the session, he added.