As water crisis looms, Karnataka gets its act together

Bengaluru city

With summer temperatures already shooting up, Bengaluru city’s core areas as well as outer regions are concerned over regular drinking water supply. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has assured the supply of drinking water to the city’s 1.30 crore-plus population through the summer.

BWSSB has prohibited using drinking water for car wash and other non-potable purposes, and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 for wastage. Recently, 112 cases were reported for violating this rule, and Rs 5.60 lakh was collected from the offenders, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar.

While measures are being taken by the board to tackle the situation in April and May when summer will be at its peak, residents have expressed concern over the depletion of water in borewells, especially in the outer areas, and are living at the mercy of private water tankers.

“BWSSB has already commissioned Cauvery Stage-V with a capacity to supply 775 MLD drinking water to 21,000 connections spread across 110 villages that were merged into the Palike in 2008,” said Manohar, adding that BWSSB will also press tankers for the benefit of the public from its side.

If this is the situation in Bengaluru Urban, there is serious concern in Ramanagara district, especially in Magadi taluk, with its 2.75 lakh population facing water issues. As per MLA HC Balakrishna, building the Express Canal, a project to lift water from the Hemavathi river, can solve the water issue in the taluk.

The situation in Bengaluru Rural is not encouraging as the government is not able to provide 3.5tmcft of drinking water for the entire district.