DIG Vartika Katiyar accuses IGP Roopa of conspiring, illegally photographing documents

BENGALURU: Internal Security Division (ISD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Administration, Vartika Katiyar, has alleged that ISD Inspector General of Police (IGP) -- Operations, Roopa D, conspired against her and illegally took photographs of documents in her office chamber using low-ranking officers.

Vartika filed a complaint with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on February 20. She alleged that on September 6, 2024, Head Constable Manjunath and Home Guard Mallikarjun, acting on Roopa’s orders, entered her chamber without permission.

Mallikarjun took the key from the control room and opened the chamber, while Manjunath took photographs of the files, and sent them to the IGP via WhatsApp.

Vartika’s personal assistant Kiran Kumar H had instructed Manjunath not to open the chamber without the DIG’s knowledge. However, Manjunath, acting on IGP’s orders, took photos of the files.

The DIG said she only recently became aware of this issue. Learning about it, she questioned Kiran, Manjunath and Mallikarjun, and they admitted to opening her chamber without authorisation and accessing the files on the instructions of Roopa. She stated that her chamber contains confidential documents and official records.

Roopa might take revenge against me, says DIG Vartika

Unauthorised access to her chamber after working hours, in the absence of concerned officers and without their permission, is a serious and inexcusable offence, DIG Vartika said.

She said this particular incident came to her notice, but many such instances might have occurred earlier without her knowledge, and similar incidents may happen in the future.

She stated that if any unpleasant incidents occur in her chamber, Roopa will be held responsible. She claimed that Roopa might misuse the situation and take revenge against her. She alleged that in the past, Roopa had allegedly threatened to ruin her annual report.

The IGP had also warned that she would take care of DIG when she is promoted to the position of DG&IGP, the letter stated.