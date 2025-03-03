Dy CM Shivakumar faces backlash over remarks on film fraternity

BENGALURU: A day after his stern remarks at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Sunday came under fire from film fraternity members and opposition parties.

The DCM had expressed displeasure at the film fraternity’s absence at the event and also not extending support to the Mekedatu Padayatra. He also warned that if the government does not grant permission for shooting, they cannot make films. In his speech, Shivakumar had said he knows exactly where to tighten their (film fraternity members) “nuts and bolts”.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said Shivakumar earlier insisted that MLAs bow before him if they want grants and now, he has threatened film artistes and other members openly. Ashoka said the Mekedaatu Padayatra was a Congress event. It is up to the film fraternity to support it or not. Shivakumar should not treat everyone as his subordinates, he said.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said people gave 135 seats to the Congress not to repair nuts and bolts. “Looks like Shivakumar’s feet are not on the ground. The power is making him speak arrogantly.”

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Jaggesh said Rajkumar had initiated an artistes’ association to bring artists together. Unfortunately, it has now become inactive. He urged Shivakumar to direct officials concerned to hold elections for the association so that artistes can be brought together.

M Narasimhulu, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, told reporters that artistes and other film fraternity members should have come to the event. But they did not receive any invitation. It is not correct of him to give such statements, he added.

What’s wrong if I attend religious events: DKS

Udupi: In the backdrop of his participation in recent religious events creating a buzz in political circles, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said there’s no need to read anything into his visits to the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and a Mahashivratri event in Coimbatore. He told reporters in Kaup, where he arrived for the ‘prathishta’ ceremony of Sri Hosa Marigudi temple on Sunday, that the religious visits are not a harbinger of a drastic political move and such speculations are unwarranted.

“I am also a devotee. I took a holy dip in the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Does the water there have any religion? Does it belong to any political party? I also took a holy dip in the Kapila River near T Narasipura during the Kumbh Mela. What is wrong with it? Let people engage in any type of calculations,’’ he said.