Karnataka boosts education budget in 2024, but schools still struggle

BENGALURU: As Karnataka heads into the 2025 budget, the key question is: Has last year’s Rs 44,422 crore allocation for the education department brought any real improvement? In 2024, the state government earmarked 12% of its total education expenditure, increasing funds by Rs 6,800 crore from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s interim budget in July 2023.

The focus was on teacher recruitments, upgrading rural and minority schools, and providing free electricity and water to government schools and PU colleges. ‘Navu Manujaru,’ a two-hour weekly session on social harmony and scientific temper, was also introduced. However, despite these allocations, many schools continue to struggle with the very same issues, raising concerns if the upcoming budget will address these gaps or just add to the list of unfulfilled promises.

One of the biggest demands ahead of the 2025 budget is the recruitment of teachers at primary and secondary levels — something experts, educationists and even officials within the department have been pushing for. More than 59,700 teaching posts were vacant earlier and still remain unfilled.

The last budget also promised Rs 50 crore to improve science and computer labs and provide internet in government high schools with higher enrollment. But a year later, the numbers have not moved. Only 5,308 schools — just 10.68% of the total — have internet access. The figures were exactly the same when the plan was announced, reveals data from the education department.

In the 2024 budget, the education department introduced Navu Manujaru, a two-hour weekly class designed to foster scientific temper and social harmony. However, the programme has received mixed reactions from teachers. While some say it has positively impacted students, others argue that it never truly took off.