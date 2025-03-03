Karnataka govt committed to upholding Kannada amid two-language policy debate: Madhu Bangarappa

SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said here on Sunday that the two-language policy is a technical issue, but the government will take all necessary measures to uphold Kannada in the state.

He was responding to a question on a demand from a section of society to implement the two-language policy in the state on the lines of Tamil Nadu. He said that some students who come to Karnataka from other states and enrol for Class 8 cannot be forced to learn Kannada as they would have never studied the language before.

“They will face hardships if we make Kannada compulsory for them. We must ensure a conducive environment for them to learn the language. This is a technical issue. Whatever the decision we take will be in the interest of the Kannada language,” he said.

“As the State Education Policy is being enforced, we will ensure that any language decision is taken carefully,” he said.