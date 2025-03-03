Karnataka heat alert: Don't step out of your home from noon to 3

BENGALURU: With temperatures soaring across Karnataka, the state Health Department has issued a heatwave advisory, urging people to take precautions, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, when the risk of heat-related illnesses is the highest.

The department emphasised that people should stay hydrated, covered and indoors whenever possible. It also stressed on a first-aid response plan for heat-related emergencies at work places.

The advisory suggested drinking water frequently, even if not thirsty, as thirst is not a reliable indicator of dehydration. It emphasised steps like carrying drinking water when travelling, consuming oral rehydration solution (ORS) or homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk or fruit juices with added salt and water-rich foods such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, grapes, cucumbers and lettuce.

To reduce the risk of heatstroke, the department suggested limiting outdoor activities to early mornings or evenings when temperatures are lower. “Avoid difficult activities between 12 noon and 3 pm. If outdoor work is necessary, reschedule it to before 11 am or after 4 pm. For unavoidable outdoor events, set up shaded areas, ensure air circulation and arrange drinking water facilities,” it mentioned.