Moily sparks Karnataka CM change debate; DyCM Shivakumar stays silent

BENGALURU: As former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily reignited the debate on Sunday by stating that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shivakumar maintained his silence on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, D K Shivakumar clarified that he would comply with the directions of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge not to talk about power-sharing in the state.

"Veerappa Moily has expressed his personal opinion. I will not talk about it, there is no need for it."

But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah downplayed Moily's statement, calling it "not important."

"I am telling you again that I will abide by the high command's decision. Moily's or someone's statement is not important," he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha after taking part in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held in the wake of the budget session of the Karnataka legislature, which began on Monday.

Siddaramaiah, who sustained a knee injury a month ago, has been using a wheelchair since then to carry out his duties.

He was first seen in a wheelchair at the inauguration of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) on February 11, during which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished him a speedy recovery with a bit of advice to keep his legs strong so as to continue as CM.

The debate over a change in the CM post in Karnataka has intensified as Siddaramaiah completes his tenure of two and a half years in October 2025.

D K Shivakumar, who is staking claim to the CM post, had recently met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal for discussions. He reportedly reminded Venugopal of the pact made between him, the high command, and Siddaramaiah when Congress came to power in 2023, agreeing that there would be a change in leadership after two and a half years.

Moily, at his hometown Karkala, issued a statement that no one could stop D K Shivakumar from becoming the CM. He said that the "matter was settled" at the high command level regarding Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister.