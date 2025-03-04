10,000 chickens die in Karnataka's Ballari, bird flu alert issued

BALLARI: Around 10,000 chickens have died in poultry farms in Ballari district in the wake of the spread of H5N1 virus, commonly called bird flu, after it spread in Andhra Pradesh which borders Ballari district. This has become a serious cause for concern for the district authorities.

Ballari deputy commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra has instructed the authorities to train poultry workers in handling the birds in the present situation and sounded an alert at the Andhra Pradesh border.

After 2,400 birds died at Kurekoppa village government poultry, samples were sent to Madhya Pradesh laboratory which confirmed the presence of H5N1. Later, on February 26, 8,000 chickens died at Kappagallu poultry which was also confirmed to be due to bird flu.

There are 74 poultry farms located in the district. The DC however said there is no panic situation yet and advised people to boil chicken meat up to a minimum of 70 degrees Celsius for more than half hour before consuming.

The DC added, “In one km radius around the Kappagallu farm, an alert has been sounded and efforts are being made to create awareness. Only we humans consume meat of chicken that is infected with H5N1 and so there is chance of being infected by the virus."