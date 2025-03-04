Approval mandatory for private layouts in Karnataka, says urban development minister

BENGALURU: Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh, on Monday announced that all private residential layouts falling under the jurisdiction of urban development and town planning authorities in Karnataka will now require government approval before receiving authorisation.

During a review meeting at Vikasa Soudha, to assess the progress of various urban development authorities and planning agencies, he questioned why private developers could purchase and develop land for residential layouts, while urban development authorities struggled to do the same.

The minister emphasised that the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act was enacted to facilitate the development of affordable housing for the general public through government-planned layouts, not solely approved private layouts and their designs. He expressed concern that authorities were deviating from their core responsibilities.

Highlighting disparities in regulations, Suresh pointed out that private developers follow one set of rules, while government agencies adhere to another. To eliminate this inconsistency, he directed the Urban Development Department secretary to propose necessary amendments to the regulations.

Suresh stressed that the primary duty of development authorities is to acquire land through agreements with farmers, ensuring a 50:50 development model that benefits the general public. He criticised the current trend, where authorities primarily focus on approving private layouts rather than proactively developing their own residential projects.

Under the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, private residential layouts must include essential civic amenities, such as reserved plots for public utilities, proper sewage systems, parks, and well-structured roads. The minister stated that when layouts are developed by government agencies, the risk of land disputes is significantly reduced, legal clearances are assured, and public confidence in urban development authorities is strengthened.

Expressing concern over the financial gains made by private developers through the sale of thousands of plots, Suresh questioned why urban planning officials and commissioners were unable to replicate similar successes. He urged them to take the initiative in acquiring land by engaging directly with farmers and, if necessary, utilising the government’s acquisition provisions to facilitate development.

He also advised urban development authorities to utilise available funds effectively rather than depositing them in banks for interest. If properly managed, these resources could be directed toward the construction of layouts, ultimately enhancing the government’s reputation.