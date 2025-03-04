CM-led business advisory panel okays salary hike for Karnataka legislators

BENGALURU: In a move set to spark controversy, lawmakers are poised to enjoy a lucrative salary hike after the Business Advisory Committee, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, gave its in-principle nod for the hike on Monday.

The high-powered meeting, attended by Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka, DCM DK Shivakumar, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, Speaker UT Khader and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, reportedly saw no resistance to the proposal.

Though the exact figures remain under wraps, sources confirm that a significant increase is on the horizon, to be formalised in the current legislative session. Currently, a legislator pockets around Rs 1 lakh in salary along with a slew of perks, bringing their monthly earnings to over Rs 3 lakh.

Interestingly, when the BJP-led government hiked MLA salaries in February 2022, there was little pushback from Congress or JDS.

Congress has abruptly rescheduled its Legislature Party meeting from March 4 to 10. Sources suggested that the change comes in response to discontent among party MLAs, who are reportedly frustrated over lack of development funds in the last 20 months of the government. The government has heavily prioritised the guarantee schemes, leaving many legislators dissatisfied.

To pacify its members, Siddaramaiah is expected to allocate development funds in the budget on March 7.