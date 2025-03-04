Following Kharge’s instruction on power-sharing in Karnataka: Dy CM DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Monday said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has advised party leaders not to discuss the power sharing issue in Karnataka, and the party would follow his instructions, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the party high command’s decision is final.

Shivakumar told reporters he would comply with Kharge’s directions, when the media asked him about former Union minister Veerappa Moily’s statement that no one can prevent Shivakumar from becoming the CM of the state. Moily had also termed it a “settled matter”.

Asked about this, he said Moily has expressed his personal opinion. “I will not talk about it, there is no need for it,” he added. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah who is all set to present his 16th budget on March 7, is busy holding meetings with various stakeholders.

Asked about Moily’s statement, Siddaramaiah said only the party high command’s decision will be supreme, but did not reveal much. Recently, Channagiri MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga had stated that Shivakumar would become chief minister by December this year. In fact, he said Shivakumar would be CM for the next 7.5 years, which includes the next 5-year term too. For the past few months, there has been an incessant buzz on seat-sharing.

In spite of the high command’s instructions on the issue, many MLAs are openly expressing their desire to make Shivakumar the CM. There is also talk of a Dalit CM, favouring Home Minister G Parameshwara. Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said with competition growing for the CM’s post, there are bound to be political developments in the state. He said there are statements by MLAs, both supporting and opposing Shivakumar, with reference to Moily’s statement.