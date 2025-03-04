Four die in car-bike crash on Bengaluru-Chennai highway

KOLAR: Four people died and a pregnant woman was seriously injured in an accident reported on Bengaluru-Chennai Express Corridor on Sunday night.

KGF Superintendent of Police K M Shantharaju told The New Indian Express that the incident was reported at Kuppanahalli Gate under Bangarpet police station limits at 11.30 pm and preliminary investigation revealed that it was a head-on collision between a Toyota Innova and a two-wheeler.

Shantharaju said the deceased have been identified as Rathnamma (60), wife of Jayaramappa, a resident of Kammasandra, Uthvatha, one-and-half-year-old daughter of Santhosh of Kammasandra, Mahesh (45), of Kadiragana Kuppa, KGF taluk and the injured was identified as Sushmitha (30), wife of Santhosh. She is eight-months pregnant and is critical. Virat (4), son of Santhosh, Sujathamma (50), wife of Chandrappa of Moganahalli, were also travelling in the car.

Shantharaju said the bike rider, who was going towards Hoskote, died on the spot and has been identified as Srinivas (40) of DK Halli in KGF.

The severely injured were admitted to private hospitals in Bengaluru and Kolar. Bangarpet police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.