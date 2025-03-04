IPS officer's daughter, sandalwood actor Ranya Rao arrested with 14.8 kg of gold at Bengaluru airport

Authorities had placed Rao under surveillance after noting her frequent visits to Dubai—multiple trips within a span of 15 days.

A source revealed that she would regularly seek police assistance at the airport, claiming to be the daughter of a DGP, and would be escorted out without checks.

Rao was taken to the DRI Headquarters at HBR Layout on Tuesday. She was produced before the 42nd Additional Sessions Court in the City.

"A case has been filed against her under different sections of the Customs Act and Customs officials have taken her into custody," said a top cop.

The value of the gold she has smuggled would roughly be worth Rs 12.5 crore.

Customs said they would not release any official statement on the issue.