Maharashtra appoints two ministers for border dispute case, Karnataka not serious: Experts

BELAGAVI: Despite the Karnataka government repeatedly stating that its boundary dispute with Maharashtra is a closed chapter, the neighbouring government continues to rake up the issue. In a fresh move, notwithstanding the case it has filed in the Supreme Court on the vexed dispute, the Maharashtra government named two of its ministers as in charge of the boundary dispute.

Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil and Mining Minister Shambhuraj Desai have been chosen to coordinate with Maharashtra’s legal team, fighting the boundary dispute case with Karnataka. The Maharashtra demands the merger of a large number of border areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra, including Belagavi, Khanapur, Nipani, Karwar, Bidar, Bhalki, etc.

Legal experts and leaders in Karnataka termed Maharashtra’s decision a “political move”, while several others said the Karnataka government should also take measures to strengthen its case in the Supreme Court.

SC advocate Mohan Katarki said the Karnataka government should initiate constructive measures to fight the boundary dispute case. Maharashtra’s move will not help in any way, Katarki said, adding, “Instead of having ministers appointed without any objectives, the Karnataka government should establish a separate department with a larger mandate to develop border areas in the state.

Such measures will help the state bolster its stance in the court.’’ Ashok Chandargi, a leader from Belagavi, slammed the Karnataka government for neglecting the boundary dispute case while drawing its attention to serious measures taken by Maharashtra.

He said Karnataka had appointed a minister for the boundary dispute case from 2015 to 2018, but neglected the issue after that. He recalled the serious turn the boundary row took in 2022 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting of CMs of both the states in New Delhi.

Shah had suggested to the CMs to form a coordination committee comprising three ministers from each state for effective coordination between the two states on the dispute, Chandargi recalled.

The Congress, which is in turmoil over change of guard in the state and under pressure from the opposition to implement the guarantees properly, is unlikely to divert its attention towards the border dispute at this juncture.