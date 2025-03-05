BJP MLAs question why their visuals aren’t on screen, Assembly adjourned

BENGALURU: The House was adjourned by Speaker UT Khader after BJP members created a ruckus complaining that the visuals of them speaking were not being shown live.

While there was no issue with the visuals of Congress ministers, MLAs, and Speaker on screen, there was some “technical” error with visuals of BJP members while speaking. BJP members also alleged that the government has given the contract of telecasting House proceedings to Congress workers.

When Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka got up to speak on the KPSC exam scam, screens inside the Assembly hall were showing the Speaker. Irked by this, Deputy Leader of Opposition Aravind Bellad objected and questioned the Speaker why the visuals of BJP members are not on the screen. When Khader tried to cite a technical issue for the same, BJP MLA from Karkala V Sunil Kumar questioned as to which “nut and bolt” needs to be tightened. While BJP members demanded that the House be adjourned till it is rectified, Law Minister HK Patil refused, saying there is no such provision.

Bellad alleged that when the state government gives the contract of telecasting proceedings to Congress workers, this is what happens. Responding, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said this is what happens in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, where they do not show Opposition members speaking. This debate got hotter, and the Speaker decided to adjourn the House for more than an hour.