Deputy SP in Karnataka translates vachanas into English

VIJAYAPURA/BENGALURU: In a world where police officers are involved in solving heinous crimes, Deputy SP Basavaraj Yaligar is on a mission to bring Vachana literature to a global audience. Devoted to Kannada saints and their teachings, Yaligar has undertaken to translate the vachanas of Basavanna into English.

With Akkamahadevi’s mystical verses already in use, he has set his sights on Channabasavanna and other legendary Vachana poets, and will translate the entire vachana corpus into English, preserving its spiritual essence and beauty.

Yaligar’s prowess as a translator first gained recognition when his work on social reformer and mystic bard Shishunala Sharief’s writings was chosen as a textbook.

Yaligar’s endeavour has not gone unnoticed. Major Industries Minister MB Patil, who has been encouraging Lingayat causes said, “This is not merely a simple accomplishment, it is tapas. Only a true tapasvi can achieve this extraordinary feat.’’

Former Karnataka DGP Dr Ajai Kumar Singh, despite hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been deeply immersed in Vachana literature and has spent time studying parallels between the 12th-century Vachana saint Allama Prabhu and 15th-century poet-saint Kabir.

He said, “It is refreshing to know that individuals like Basavaraj serve in the Karnataka Police. DSP Basavaraj’s work will be a valuable addition to this treasure trove.’’