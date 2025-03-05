Five bills tabled: Three to crack whip on moneylenders

BENGALURU: The government tabled five bills, including the Bangalore Palace (Utilisation and Regulation of Land) Bill, 2025, in the assembly on Monday. It is significant in the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court order directing the government to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) of Rs 3,400 crore to the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, against 15 acres 39 guntas of land to be utilised to expand Ballari and Jayamahal roads.

The government is resisting the TDR issue as it will burden the state’s exchequer, and had promulgated an ordinance through the governor. Now, it has introduced a bill to bring in a new legislation to that effect.

The bill determines the utilisation and regulation of Bangalore Palace land which has been acquired under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 (Karnataka Act 18 of 1996) and under which Bangalore Palace Grounds land now vests with the State of Karnataka, it stated.

The total value of the 472 acres and 16 guntas of Palace Grounds has been determined in accordance with Sections 8 and 9 of the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, and was valued at Rs 11 crore.

In a judgment dated December 10, 2024, the Supreme Court directed granting of TDR valuing the part of Palace Grounds earmarked for road widening, in accordance with the prevailing guidance value of adjoining areas, in keeping with Section 45B of the Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957 (Karnataka Act 34 of 1957).