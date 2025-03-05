Have advised in my rustic language: Dy CM DK Shivakumar on remark about film industry

BENGALURU: DCM DK Shivakumar, who has come under fire for his remarks about the Kannada film industry, defended his statement and said that his advice to the film industry might have sounded “harsh and rustic, but it was well-wishing”. He said, “Whatever I said about the Kannada film industry is for its good. My words may have sounded harsh because of their rustic nature. I want the Kannada film industry to survive and thrive.”

During the inaugural event of the Bengaluru International Film Festival on Saturday, Shivakumar had expressed his displeasure over not many film personalities taking part in the event.

Further, he took a dig at them for not taking part in the Mekedatu Padayatra organised by the Congress and urged them to take part in movements related to the land, language and water.

Stating that what if permission is not given for shooting at certain locations, the DCM had said that he knew “how to tighten the nuts and bolts”, which had drawn sharp criticism from the film fraternity and the Opposition.

Asked why film fraternity must participate in the Mekedatu protest of the Congress, he stated, “Rajkumar used to participate in all the protests to protect the interests of the state cutting across party-lines. Isn’t Rajkumar a role model for the industry?”