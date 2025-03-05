In a first, NLSIU graduate becomes judge in Canada

BENGALURU: In a historic first for a lawyer qualified in India, , a Bengalurean, has been appointed a judge at Canada’s Family Court of Justice in Ontario. This shatters barriers and sets a precedent for internationally trained legal professionals to be absorbed into the Canadian judicial system.

Unlike previous Indian-origin judges in Canada, who were born, raised and educated there, Justice Naik was born and raised in India.

She honed her legal acumen at the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru before embarking on a legal career across India, Sweden, Singapore and Canada.

Sources said, “Justice Naik started off in New Delhi as a human rights and criminal defence lawyer, later specialising in intellectual property law at a boutique firm. Her expertise took her to Cisco Systems in India and then to Singapore, where she led brand protection strategies. In Canada, she co-founded Robins Naik LLP in Ottawa, where she became a formidable force in family, child protection, and adoption law.’’

‘Her dream was to be an advocate’

Sources said, “Beyond the courtroom, Justice Naik’s influence extends to legal education, advocacy and grassroots initiatives.

She has taught trial and family advocacy at the University of Ottawa, served on the board of Community Legal Services Ottawa, and provided pro bono legal aid to marginalised communities, including indigenous groups and women’s shelters.’’

Her friend Elizabeth Jane, who was her classmate from first to tenth standard, told TNIE, “Vasundhara, who was at the CPRI quarters -- where her dad worked, used to cycle with me to school and she was good at sports. She was an excellent singer too. I still remember her childhood dream was to be an advocate.”