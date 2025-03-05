Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader bats for harmony to up coastal tourism

BENGALURU: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday said the issue of communal harmony in coastal Karnataka has to be addressed, so as to ensure that people come there with love, and not in fear.

When BJP Byndoor MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole raised the issue of considering coastal tourism as a special package during the question hour, Tourism Minister HK Patil explained the proposal to improve coastal tourism in the state. Khader, who is also the MLA from Mangaluru, said God has blessed coastal Karnataka with abundance, adding that no one will get such a place with all facilities.

“We have airport to seaport, potential for medical care, education, and spiritual tourism. We have everything that attracts people. The only issue we have is with communal harmony, and the MLAs elected from this region have to work towards it. If we have a beautiful environment and nature, and there are problems because of the said issue, it will be of no use. If we have clashes, no one will visit. Even if the government provides more facilities to improve the tourism sector, it won’t help. If we do not maintain communal harmony, people won’t visit owing to fear,’’ he advised.

Seaplanes to give coastal tourism a boost

The Karnataka government is planning to introduce seaplanes along the coast that will boost the tourism sector, Tourism and Law Minister Minister HK Patil said here on Tuesday.

He said the government has given prominence to coastal tourism in its Tourism Policy 2024-29, and stressed on investment and development. People from all over the country visit coastal Karnataka which has the potential to grow. “We are considering introducing seaplanes for which discussions are on with other countries, and Russian authorities have shown interest. We are planning to invite them for discussions,’’ Patil told the Assembly.

Patil said the state has 320km of beaches. “We have identified 40 spots to be developed, and have called for tenders. Once we develop the beaches and introduce seaplanes, tourism potential will increase,’’ he said.

Patil was responding to Byndoor MLA Gururaj Shetty Ghantihole who appealed to the minister to relax Coastal Regulation Zone rules, as Goa and Kerala have done, to attract more tourists.