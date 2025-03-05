Liquor addiction on the rise over Excise sales target in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS members alleged that the government is giving targets to Excise department officials to increase sales, which is leading to liquor addiction in rural areas.

They alleged that because of the target, liquor is sold in grocery shops, petty shops and even on two-wheelers. The issue was raised by Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand from Bailhongal. He said youngsters are getting addicted to liquor and this is leading to deaths in accidents.

When Excise Minister RB Thimmapur said they had issued a circular to Gram Sabhas to raise awareness, BJP leaders objected. Former minister Araga Jnanendra said in one village in his constituency, there are no youngsters aged over 40 years, as they are dying of excess alcohol consumption.

JDS Chikkanayakanahalli MLA CB Suresh Babu alleged that excise officials are trying to meet their target by selling liquor on every street. Speaker UT Khader told MLAs to make a list of pockets where liquor is sold illegally and Excise officials could take action.