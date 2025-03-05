‘Will realise over 75 per cent of investment commitments’: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: After the Global Investors’ Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025 witnessed investment commitments worth Rs 10.27 lakh crore, the state government is taking follow-up measures to realise the commitments. Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday informed the Legislative Council that they are holding follow-up meetings and implementation of some projects have already started.

Patil said the GIM witnessed signing of MoUs with 98 companies, amounting to investment proposals worth Rs 6,23,970 crore. Additionally, clearances granted to 1,101 companies are expected to bring in investments worth Rs 4,03,533 crore, he stated.

Responding to BJP MLC SV Sankanur’s question, Patil said the summit saw the active participation of 2,892 industrialists from Karnataka, 286 from other states, and 72 foreign investors.

The proposed investments span 21 districts, with Bengaluru Rural attracting Rs 26,331 crore from 30 companies and Bengaluru Urban securing Rs 35,297 crore from 14 companies. The remaining districts received investment proposals for 54 projects across multiple companies. While the conversion rate of proposals in GIM 2022 stood at around 60%, the government now aims to increase it to 75% this time, Patil said.

CNG pipeline fee set in line with central policy

Patil said the state government permitted CNG providers in urban areas to lay pipelines at a nominal fee of Re 1 per metre. The decision was not taken from a commercial perspective, but in alignment with the Centre’s policy, he said, responding to a question by BJP MLC DS Arun. The minister said the active and systematic involvement of local administrative bodies could help achieve the project’s targeted goal of supplying CNG through pipelines to 66.25 lakh households by 2030.

The project by GAIL started in 2015 and aims to supply CNG through pipelines to 66.25 lakh households and set up 1,022 CNG stations. By 2023, CNG supply had been extended to 4.07 lakh households, and 320 CNG stations had been established. Since the introduction of the Uniform Policy in 2023, an additional 1.02 lakh households have been connected.