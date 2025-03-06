BJP leader Sunil Kumar demands caste census release; questions CM Siddaramaiah's stance on OBCs

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday urged the Congress government to table the Socio-Eonomic and Educational Census aka caste census in the assembly, for debate before the Budget session concludes on March 21.

“When are you going to make the H Kantharaju (former Backward Classes commission chairman) report public? We have respect for the OBC CM (Siddaramaiah). If he has concern for OBCs, he should make it public or it will amount to injustice to the people, as Rs 165 crore was spent on the census. When there is a threat to your post, the caste census report comes to your rescue... Which forces stopped you from making it public. There also seem to be differences in the cabinet,” he said, in reply to the Governor’s speech in the assembly.

He targeted Siddaramaiah, questioning his integrity as a Backward Classes leader. “If he can get the Lokayukta probe report within three months on the MUDA case, why cannot he take a similar initiative on the release of the caste census,” he asked.

He also raised the issue of the government being selective in accepting recommendations of the Bhaktavatsala Commission on political reservation for OBCs, and rejecting the other two that included sub-classification of the OBC quota into four groups, to ensure all the castes enjoy the benefits.

Who is next CM?

There is an administrative collapse in the state with ruling party leaders, including ministers, having spoken about a change in the CM’s post. “There was uncertainty as to who would become the next CM after the budget session. DCM DK Shivakumar’s followers say he will be happy if Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara goes to Delhi to stake claim for the top post,” he said.