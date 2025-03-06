BJP protests against Karnataka government diverting SC/ST funds to guarantee schemes

BENGALURU: Members of the BJP staged a mega protest rally at Freedom Park against the state government for allegedly diverting SC/ST funds to other purposes. The rally was held on Wednesday and BJP members have threatened the government of continuing the protest on Thursday too.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said since the state government is unable to manage funds for its guarantee schemes, they are diverting funds allotted for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes development. “This government has been corrupt and we are here to warn them,” he said, adding that the Congress government is anti-Dalit.

Further, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government has worsened Karnataka’s financial situation. The government has not allotted any funds to various boards and corporations. Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the BJP has planned to protest across the state.