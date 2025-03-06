CM Siddaramaiah's 16th budget to focus on balancing guarantees; development amid rising debt

BENGALURU: As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents his 16th budget on March 7, the challenge would be to strike a balance between development and social welfare schemes. The increase in borrowing will be inevitable in order to fund the five guarantees on one hand, and ensure infrastructure development, which is key to growth.

In the previous budget, Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was projected to be Rs 28,09,063 crore, and borrowing was proposed at Rs 1,05,246 crore, a 23 per cent hike compared to FY 2023-24 (Rs 83,818 crore).

This time, with the GSDP projected to be Rs 32,00,000 crore, borrowing would surpass Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The state’s outstanding liabilities are estimated to be 24 per cent of the GSDP at the end of 2024-25, which means debt stood at Rs 6.65 lakh crore. The state can borrow up to 25 per cent of its GSDP as per the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The size of the 2025-26 budget would cross Rs 4 lakh crore from Rs 3.71 lakh crore in 2024-25. Allocation for the five guarantees may exceed Rs 52,000 crore (2024-25) as there would be a rise in the number of beneficiaries. Finance department sources asserted that there will be no decrease in allocation for the guarantees but in order to give an impetus to development, the CM is planning to hike capital expenditure which was Rs 55,877 crore.

A hike in allocation for infrastructure is likely to boost industrial growth, with the recently held Invest Karnataka 2025 - Global Investors’ Meet promising to attract Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment, and creating an estimated 6 lakh jobs. More incentives for industries, including green energy sector, is likely. With the guarantees reportedly ensuring a minimum basic income of Rs 10,000 every month per family, the government can boast of ensuring social equity and economic liberty.