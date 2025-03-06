IISc researchers push biomass-based green hydrogen as global focus shifts

BENGALURU: As globally there is a lull in green hydrogen energy generation especially with United States President Donald Trump emphasizing on fossil fuel, experts from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) say this is the best time to make it happen with innovative innovations.

IISc researchers say the best option for green hydrogen power generation is the large and easily available agricultural residue and solid waste. A team of experts from the Centre for Energy Research in IISc are converting biomass into green hydrogen energy at a low cost. The idea has caught the attention of a premier petroleum agency, and IISc is working with them to purify petrol and diesel using green hydrogen.

Talks are yet to materialise with the industrial sector for partnerships and adoption of technology. Researchers, the Central government and cement and steel industries are holding talks to address carbon emissions and generate hydrogen that can be used as a fuel.

This comes at a time when Europe and Asian countries are looking at green hydrogen generation to reduce carbon emissions to reduce dependence on fossil fuel dependence. Hydrogen is one such element that can replace hydrocarbons in the atmosphere.

Prof S Dasappa, Chair, Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research, told TNIE that there are two natural substances to generate hydrogen energy — water and biomass. While research on addressing the salinity in water to generate hydrogen energy is on, biomass is the best solution at the moment. He said agricultural residue generated in India is around 750 million tonnes, and there is a surplus of 250 million tonnes of biomass.

Through gasification and filtration, hydrogen is generated from the solid residue. This is completely green hydrogen energy, said Prof TV Ramachandra, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc.