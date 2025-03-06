Karnataka approves Rs 1,300 crore sewage treatment project in 110 BBMP villages

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Wednesday green signalled several high-impact projects aimed at improving infrastructure, public health, and governance across the state.

After nearly 20 years of demand, the government finally approved sewage treatment plants to six zonal packages under the Karnataka Water Security and Disaster Resilience Programme with World Bank assistance. This project, pegged at a staggering Rs 1,323 crore, aims to provide clean and sustainable sewage water solutions to 110 villages that were incorporated into BBMP two decades ago. Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned a Rs 475 crore proposal to treat traditional leachate stored in landfills.

The government approved the construction of a grand statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in front of the Krishna Rajendra Town Hall in Tumakuru at Rs 52.7 lakh. The Congress government is expected to get immense political and cultural mileage out of it.

The cabinet cleared the construction of a 200-seater auditorium above the Sports and Robotic Surgery Department at Sanjay Gandhi Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute, Jayanagar at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

In a major healthcare initiative, a super-specialty hospital will be built on the premises of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, with an allocation of Rs 63 crore.

The government approved Rs 13.4 crore to take up sea erosion prevention work at 25 critical points, particularly in Uttara Kannada district, which has been battered by heavy rain and cyclones.

Just days before the state budget, the cabinet also granted administrative approval to the Karnataka Micro Loans and Small Loans (Prevention of Coercive Action) Bill, 2025, Amendments to the Public Debt Act of 1944 and the Government Securities Act of 2006, the Bangalore Palace Utilization and Regulation of Land Bill, 2025 and the Karnataka Public Service Commission (Conduct of Business and Additional Functions) Amendment Bill, 2025.