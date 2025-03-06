Karnataka government forms seven police teams to trace missing Mangaluru boy

BENGALURU: The state government constituted seven police teams to trace a 17 year-old boy who has gone missing in Mangaluru. The boy, Diganth, has been untraceable since February 25 and the issue was raised by Speaker UT Khader during zero hour in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said the investigation is going on. He urged the government to look into it. Replying on behalf of Home Minister G Parameshwara, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa told the House that Diganth was studying 2nd pre-university.

On February 25, he went to the college to collect his hall ticket and then returned home. Later, he told his family members he was going to a temple and has been missing since. The police found his mobile phone, but did not get any clues.

BJP Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said Diganth was into bhajans. There was also a bandh held at Farangipet to protest against his disappearance.