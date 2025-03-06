Snehamayi files petition seeking CBI probe in MUDA case

MYSURU: RTI activist and complainant in the MUDA scam case Snehamayi Krishna filed a petition before the division bench of the Karnataka High Court, appealing for a CBI probe to be ordered in the said case.

He accused the Lokayukta police of not conducting a proper probe into the allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy BM. Claiming that he had produced valid documents, Snehamayi accused the Lokayukta police of giving a clean chit to the accused, maintaining that there is no substantial evidence supporting the charges against them.

Speaking to the media, he said the Lokayukta police functions under the state government, and further charged that Siddaramaiah has prevailed upon the institution to get a report in favour of the accused.

Reiterating the need for a CBI probe into the irregularities in MUDA, not only with regard to the allotment of 14 sites, but also to inquire into serious lapses in allotment of thousands of other sites, Snehamayi said he is confident that a probe by the central agency will further expose the irregularities.