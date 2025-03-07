In 16th budget, Karnataka CM to propose more populist schemes

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is all set to present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, at an estimated size of Rs 4.05 lakh crore, on Friday. He will create a history of sorts by presenting his 16th budget as finance minister, an all-time record by any finance minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah had presented a Rs 27,354-crore revenue deficit budget with an outlay of Rs 3.71 crore in 2024-25. It’s left to be seen whether this time it will be a surplus budget or not.

“Over the past few days, we have held meetings with our cabinet ministers, senior officials from various departments, farmer leaders, minority and backward class organisations and religious heads.

Through this budget, I have made an effort to listen to the aspirations of people from all castes, creeds and classes of society in a nonpartisan manner. I believe that the budget is not just a calculation on a sheet of paper, but a manual for shaping the future of the seven crore Kannadigas of the state.

Every citizen of the state is covered by some government scheme. I am confident that I have made a sincere effort to benefit the beneficiaries through the budget,” he posted on X.

This was a clear indication that the CM will propose more populist schemes, besides the guarantees, to ensure every individual is covered in one or the other schemes of the government , according to analysts. The CM would try to deflect the blame on his government that its schemes are partisan, they added. But political analysts felt that the CM would present the budget keeping the upcoming local body polls in mind.