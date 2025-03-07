Kannada film industry granted official industry status, ticket prices capped at Rs 200

BENGALURU: The long-pending demand of the Kannada film fraternity to recognise it as an industry has finally been fulfilled. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech, announced that the Kannada film sector will now be granted industry status, with facilities under the Industrial Policy extended to the film industry.

The Chief Minister also declared that ticket prices in all theatres, including multiplexes, will be capped at Rs 200. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be implemented, as a similar order issued during Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure was challenged in court and could not be enforced.

Additionally, the budget includes several measures to promote Kannada cinema. An OTT platform will be created to showcase Kannada films.

Furthermore, 150 acres of land have been transferred to the Department of Information and Public Relations to develop an international-level Film City in Mysuru at a cost of Rs 500 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"A repository of Kannada movies, both in digital and non-digital formats, will be created at a cost of Rs 3 crore to preserve films that depict social, historical, and cultural values," Siddaramaiah announced.

He also revealed plans to develop a multiplex under a PPP model on 2.5 acres of land owned by the Karnataka Film Academy in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru.