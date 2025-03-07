Karnataka budget 2024-25 lacked ‘energy’ to meet targets

BENGALURU: The 2024-25 state budget left some unaccomplished targets in the energy sector. One of the announcements pertaining to the sector listed in the 2024-25 state budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the state — did not see the expected results.

Even as Karnataka, more so Bengaluru, tops the list of public EV-charging stations in India, as per the Vahan portal, the target to increase the numbers and set them up on highways, in public utility spaces and other strategic locations, has not been attained.

Officials in the energy department admitted to the lull and said they were taking a relook at their project operations. “Since private agencies are involved and land availability is a concern, we are repackaging the proposal,” an official said.

However, the green hydrogen project — battery storage and power generation — is yet to begin. While discussions were held at the recent Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka’, it saw no breakthrough. The officials reasoned that since it is a new and expensive venture, it is taking time.

The government, however, made headway in implementing its solar energy programmes. Energy Minister KJ George and energy department officials said solarising irrigation pump-sets under Kusum B and C scheme was showing some progress.

The subsidies offered by the Central and state governments helped draw farmers. However, since the monsoon rain was good, there was no rise in registrations for new installations.

However, the target set in the 2024-25 state budget of covering 4.30 lakh IP sets was not attained. During the last leg of the financial year, the department called for tenders for setting up floating and ground-mounted solar plants, a programme undertaken by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited in collaboration with Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited. Land for setting up 100 MW plants in Raichur and Ballari has been identified.