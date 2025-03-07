Karnataka Budget 2025: Yallamma Temple, Devika Rani Roerich Estate to be developed under special grants

HUBBALLI: Presting his records 16th time budget at Karnataka assembly on Friday, chief minister Siddaramaiah has announced that Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple of Belagavi, one of the major religious centres of the state and Devika Rani Roerich Estate near Bengaluru will be developed under the Special Capital Assistance Scheme, with a total expenditure of Rs 199 crore.
"This policy is geared towards making tourism a priority sector through holistic and sustainable development. An investment of Rs.8,000 crore and job creation of 1.5 lakh is aimed to be achieved through this Policy," he noted.
Siddaramaiah announced that all necessary amenities will be developed for the inclusion of historically important Lakkundi Temple in Gadag district in the World Heritage Site list. An open museum will also be developed to conserve archaeological remains.
Similarly, the old DC office building of Mysuru will be converted into a state-level museum which will showcase state's culture, beginning of civilization, historical and social milestones.
He also said that tourist destinations in 10 select districts of the state will be developed at a cost of Rs 50 crore in the year 2025-26.
"Promotion of educational, health, adventure, environmental, water sports and coastal tourism in the state will be done through coastal development and upgradation of wayside amenities in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada," Siddaramaiah said.
The state budget will also focus at UNESCO World Heritage places of Beluru, Halebidu, and Somanathpura, which will be developed with upgraded facilities.
The CM stated that the Pravasi Mitras working at tourist spots will be trained for the safety of tourists and their numbers will be increased to 1,000. A 24/7 helpline will also be made operational for providing information to tourists.
"For development of essential infrastructure for conservation of important monuments of the state, 25 monuments are given for adoption. Further it is intended to give more monuments for adoption under Namma Smaraka Digital Forum," Siddaramaiah added.