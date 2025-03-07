Karnataka Budget 2025: Yallamma Temple, Devika Rani Roerich Estate to be developed under special grants

Similarly, the old DC office building of Mysuru will be converted into a state-level museum which will showcase state's culture, beginning of civilization, historical and social milestones.

He also said that tourist destinations in 10 select districts of the state will be developed at a cost of Rs 50 crore in the year 2025-26.

"Promotion of educational, health, adventure, environmental, water sports and coastal tourism in the state will be done through coastal development and upgradation of wayside amenities in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada," Siddaramaiah said.

The state budget will also focus at UNESCO World Heritage places of Beluru, Halebidu, and Somanathpura, which will be developed with upgraded facilities.

The CM stated that the Pravasi Mitras working at tourist spots will be trained for the safety of tourists and their numbers will be increased to 1,000. A 24/7 helpline will also be made operational for providing information to tourists.

"For development of essential infrastructure for conservation of important monuments of the state, 25 monuments are given for adoption. Further it is intended to give more monuments for adoption under Namma Smaraka Digital Forum," Siddaramaiah added.