Karnataka government allocates Rs 5,000 crore for Kalyana Karnataka region development

KALABURAGI: In a significant move to boost the development of Kalyana Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 5,000 crore programme in his budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The initiative, overseen by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), aims to improve infrastructure, education, and healthcare across the region.

The budget promises strict measures to ensure the quality of work undertaken in the programme. A major highlight is the proposal to fill 5,267 vacant teaching positions in government primary and high schools in the region at the earliest. Additionally, steps will be taken to rationalise remaining vacancies, with up to 5,000 more posts expected to be filled.

A skill development programme for 23,000 degree college students has been announced at a cost of ₹10 crore under KKRDB. In the health sector, the government has allocated ₹873 crore under the Kalyana Karnataka Comprehensive Health Scheme to enhance healthcare services, improve health indicators, and strengthen the overall health system.

Under the Akshar Arogya scheme, 50 selected schools in the region will be upgraded as Karnataka Public Schools at a cost of ₹200 crore.

Kalaburagi, the native district of key ministers Priyank Kharge and Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, along with KKRDB chairman Dr Ajay Singh, has received a significant share of allocations. The budget includes ₹50 crore for a new Mega Dairy to promote dairy farming, along with ₹10 crore for the construction of Shahakara Bhavan in Kalaburagi.

Further, a new institute modelled after NIMHANS will be established in Kalaburagi at a cost of ₹100 crore. The government has also proposed the creation of the Sannati Development Authority to oversee the growth of the ancient Buddhist centre in Chittapur taluk.

Healthcare infrastructure across the region is set to receive a boost with the establishment of a Kidwai Peripheral Cancer Treatment Unit in Raichur, a super-speciality hospital in Koppal, and new nursing colleges in Yelburga (Koppal district), Jewargi (Kalaburagi district), and Yadgir (Yadgir district). Additionally, a new sub-regional science centre is planned for Vijayanagar district.

The budget also assures the swift completion of the Anubhava Mantapa construction in Basavakalyan, Bidar district.