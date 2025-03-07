Karnataka HC quashes ED case against Karnataka CM’s wife, Minister Byrathi Suresh

BENGALURU: In a major relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B M Parvathy, and Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh, the Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them.

The court also set aside the summons issued to them in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 compensatory sites to Parvathy by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Justice M Nagaprasanna, while pronouncing the operative portion of the order, stated, “Petitions are allowed and quashed.” The reasoned order is yet to be made available.

The ED had issued a summons to Byrathi Suresh on 22 January and to Parvathy on 3 January. Both moved the High Court, challenging the legality of the ECIR and the summons. The court had reserved its order after concluding arguments on 20 February.