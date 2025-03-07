Lokayukta police raid unearths DA worth Rs 36.53 crore at Bengaluru official's house

BENGALURU: In simultaneous raids at more than 40 places across the state on Thursday, the Karnataka Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 36.53 crore in disproportionate assets (DA) from eight government officials in various districts, including Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, T D Nanjundappa, chief engineer of the panchayat raj department, was allegedly found in possession of Rs 8.46 crore DA. It includes Rs 7.46 crore in immovable assets, comprising nine sites, three houses, 1.20 crore worth of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 99.75 lakh, including ornaments worth Rs 56 lakh and vehicles worth Rs 39.40 lakh.

In another case registered in Bengaluru, the Lokayukta police found Rs 6.50 crore DA with H B Kalleshappa, executive engineer of BBMP. This includes immovable assets of Rs 4.97 crore, comprising two sites, two houses, two acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 1.53 crore, including household articles worth Rs 70 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 35.15 lakh and Rs 32.92 lakh in cash.

In the third case in Bengaluru, the Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 2.18 crore worth of DA allegedly possessed by Nagaraj G, assistant engineer, Bescom. This includes immovable assets of Rs 1.57 crore, comprising two sites, a house, 10 acres and 30 guntas of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 60.98 lakh, comprising ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh, old currency worth Rs 1.98 lakh and vehicles worth Rs 21 lakh.

In Kalaburagi, Jagannath of the project implementation unit of the State Highway Development Project, Bengaluru, allegedly acquired Rs 4.55 crore worth of DA. It includes Rs 2.85 crore worth of immovable assets, including two sites, two houses, 48 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 1.70 crore, including ornaments worth Rs 72 lakh, bank account with Rs 27 lakh and household articles worth Rs 50 lakh.

In Davanagere, Dr Nagaraj J S, designated officer of the food safety and quality department, allegedly possessed Rs 6.14 crore DA comprising immovable assets of Rs 4.49 crore, including a site, four houses, three acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 1.65 crore, including ornaments worth Rs 94.20 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 38.18 lakh and household articles worth Rs 32 lakh.