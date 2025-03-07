PES University chancellor MR Doreswamy passes away

BENGALURU: Eminent educationist and chancellor of PES University Dr Medarapatla Rama Doreswamy passed away on Thursday. He was 88. An academician and policymaker, he was instrumental in shaping Karnataka’s education landscape through his contributions.

Born on November 7, 1937, in Narravuru village of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, Dr Doreswamy came from an agricultural family. He studied at St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, where he got actively involved in literacy programmes at 20 slums, including Sriramapura and Siddapura. His interest in education and social work led him to mobilise resources for constructing a school in Thyagarajanagar, Bengaluru, ensuring access to education for underprivileged children.

Dr Doreswamy, who was also an MLC from 2005 to 2011, dedicated his career largely to academics. He served as principal of Dayananda Sagar Evening College and later as principal of PES College, Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru.

He was a member of the Senate, Syndicate and Academic Council of Bangalore University and later founded the PES Education Society. During his tenure as MLC, he focused on improving government schools. Under his leadership, PES University adopted over 40 government schools and played a crucial role in constructing 11 schools in flood-affected areas of Chikkodi and Bagalkot.

In 2020, he was appointed adviser for education reforms to the Karnataka government. In this role, he introduced initiatives to involve MLAs, MLCs and MPs in school development and submitted 18 policy recommendations aimed at improving school and higher education. His efforts were aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and gained national attention for their innovative approach to governance and education reform.

Dr Doreswamy received the Rajyotsava Award in 1997 for his service to education and was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship in 1985 to study educational best practices in the US. He was also honoured with the Kempegowda Award by BBMP in 2000, the Aryabhatta Award in 2001, and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Mysore in 2011.

Offering his condolences, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that he was deeply saddened by the passing of the former member of the Legislative Council and educationist.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid tribute, describing Dr Doreswamy as a philanthropist who built and developed the People’s Education Society (PES), drawing inspiration from the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi.

The last rites of Dr Doreswamy will be performed on Friday.