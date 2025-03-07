Proposal sent to Centre to develop Karnataka's temples under PRASHAD

BENGALURU: Responding to Council member Kishore Kumar Puttur’s query on the promotion of temple tourism, Tourism Minister HK Patil said special emphasis has been laid on educational tourism. A proposal has also been submitted to the Centre for the basic development of temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme of the Union Tourism Department.

Patil added that 16 proposals were submitted for sanction under PRASHAD to develop basic facilities such as cloakrooms, restrooms, information boards, signages, tourist information centres, interpretation centres, roadside facilities, parking facilities, water fountains, fencing, lightings, pathways, seats, drinking water facilities, dustbins, first-aid centres, watchtowers, sound and light theatres, craft centres, cafeterias, helipads, CCTVs, heritage walks, skill development training, mobile app development, etc at holy sites.

However, only three proposals, including Rs 18 crore for the Savadatti Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Belagavi, Rs 20 crore for the Papanash Shiv Temple in Bidar, and Rs 45 crore for the Mysuru Chamundeshwari Temple have been approved. He added that there are around 12 proposals and they will also be sent to the Centre for approval.

Separately, the government will take necessary steps to develop the Mata Manikeswari Temple in Yanagundi, Gurmitakal, as a tourist destination, said Patil, responding to MLC Thippanappa Kamaknoor’s question. Patil added that Mata Manikeswari, a yogini, had lived without food and water for about 40 years.

Such an important temple has not been developed yet, as expected, Patil stressed, adding that in the coming days, all necessary steps will be taken to develop the place as a tourist destination and appropriate financial assistance will also be provided by the government, which also plans to develop other holy places.