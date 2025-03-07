Shehzadi laid to rest in Abu Dhabi

BENGALURU: Shehzadi Khan was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon in Abu Dhabi, after her family sent their consent letter to the authorities to conduct her last rites, said sources, who did not wish to be named. “There is, however, no official confirmation of the same,” they added.

Her last rites were scheduled for March 5 but in the absence of any close relative in Abu Dhabi or a consent letter from the family, it was delayed. Shehzadi (33) was executed on February 15 after being convicted for the death of a four-month-old infant under her care in December 2022, the day he had received his routine vaccination.

Her father Shabbir and elder brother Shamsher, who had gone to Delhi to file a plea before the High Court to inquire about her fate and well-being, have returned to their village Gorya Mugli in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, and were not available for comment.

On Wednesday, Shamsher had confirmed that they had “received a call from the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi, asking us if any of our relatives was there to authorise the local authorities to conduct her last rites. They also asked us to send the authorities a consent letter authorising them to do so in the absence of a kin,” he added. “We have written a letter to the embassy following the call and are awaiting a response from them,” he had said.